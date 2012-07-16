NEW YORK, July 16 Brent crude futures rose a
fourth straight session on Monday, lifted by hopes for economic
stimulus measures, especially in China, and by tensions with
Iran and news a U.S. Navy vessel off the United Arab Emirates
fired on an approaching fishing boat that failed to heed
warnings.
Expiring front-month Brent August crude rose $1.15,
or 1.12 percent, to settle at $103.55 a barrel, while Brent
September crude rose $1.95 to settle at $103.37 a
barrel.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)