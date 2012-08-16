NEW YORK Aug 16 Expiring Brent September crude futures ended at a three month-high on Thursday after a seesaw session, as comments from Germany's chancellor that appeared to back the European Central Bank's efforts to combat the euro zone crisis lifted equities, pressured the dollar and fed hopes for more economic stimulus.

Brent September crude rose 65 cents, up 0.56 percent, to settle at $116.90 a barrel, highest settlement since May 2, after trading from $115.50 to $117.03. Brent October crude rose 96 cents to settle at $115.27 a barrel. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)