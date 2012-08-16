NEW YORK Aug 16 Expiring Brent September crude
futures ended at a three month-high on Thursday after a seesaw
session, as comments from Germany's chancellor that appeared to
back the European Central Bank's efforts to combat the euro zone
crisis lifted equities, pressured the dollar and fed hopes for
more economic stimulus.
Brent September crude rose 65 cents, up 0.56
percent, to settle at $116.90 a barrel, highest settlement since
May 2, after trading from $115.50 to $117.03. Brent October
crude rose 96 cents to settle at $115.27 a barrel.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)