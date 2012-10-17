UPDATE 9-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
NEW YORK Oct 17 Brent crude prices fell on Wednesday as rising U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles kept sputtering economic growth and tepid demand for petroleum in focus, while a weaker dollar and worries about supply disruptions limited losses.
Front-month Brent December crude fell 78 cents, or 0.68 percent, to settle at $113.22 a barrel, having traded from $112.80 to $114.31. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.
VIENNA, Feb 24 Iran's official stock of enriched uranium has fallen by half after large amounts stuck in pipes have been recategorised as unrecoverable under a process agreed with major powers, the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Friday.