NEW YORK Oct 18 Brent crude futures fell on Thursday on the expected weekend restart of a North Sea oilfield and weak data on U.S. jobless claims, but settled well above session lows after news a pipeline carrying Canadian oil to the United States had shut.

Brent December crude fell 80 cents, or 0.71 percent, to settle at $112.42 a barrel, having traded from $111.57 to $113.63. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)