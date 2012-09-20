Hundreds of Uber drivers in Qatar go on strike after price cuts
DOHA, Feb 13 Hundreds of drivers with ride-hailing service Uber in Qatar went on strike on Monday for the second time in a year to protest against fare cuts.
NEW YORK, Sept 20 Brent crude futures rallied back above $110 on Thursday, recovering from a six-week low and halting a three-day slide of more than 7 percent, with news of more North Sea crude oil cargo delays helping support the rebound.
Brent November crude rose $1.84, or 1.70 percent, to settle at $110.03 a barrel, after falling to $107.10, the lowest price since Aug. 3, and having reached $110.14. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
DOHA, Feb 13 Hundreds of drivers with ride-hailing service Uber in Qatar went on strike on Monday for the second time in a year to protest against fare cuts.
Feb 13 DuPont said on Monday it agreed to pay $670.7 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to a chemical leak from a plant in West Virginia.
COLOMBO, Feb 13 Sri Lanka has launched a tender to develop a gas block in the Mannar Basin off its northwest coast, vacated when Cairn India pulled out of an exploration project in 2015 as oil prices plunged.