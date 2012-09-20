NEW YORK, Sept 20 Brent crude futures rallied back above $110 on Thursday, recovering from a six-week low and halting a three-day slide of more than 7 percent, with news of more North Sea crude oil cargo delays helping support the rebound.

Brent November crude rose $1.84, or 1.70 percent, to settle at $110.03 a barrel, after falling to $107.10, the lowest price since Aug. 3, and having reached $110.14. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)