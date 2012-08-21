Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabal al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
NEW YORK Aug 21 Brent crude futures rose on Tuesday in reaction to hopes the European Central Bank will act to contain the region's debt crisis, curbed North Sea output and tensions in the Middle East.
Brent October crude rose 94 cents, or 0.83 percent, to settle at $114.64 a barrel, having traded from $113.65 to $115.58. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
MUNICH, Feb 19 Israel's defence minister said on Sunday Iran had an ultimate objective of undermining Saudi Arabia in the Middle East and called for a dialogue with Sunni Arab states to defeat "radical" elements in the region.
QUITO/GUAYAQUIL, Feb 19 Ecuadoreans vote on Sunday in a nail biter presidential election where an ally of leftist President Rafael Correa hopes to clinch enough support to avoid a runoff against a conservative ex-banker.