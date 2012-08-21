NEW YORK Aug 21 Brent crude futures rose on Tuesday in reaction to hopes the European Central Bank will act to contain the region's debt crisis, curbed North Sea output and tensions in the Middle East.

Brent October crude rose 94 cents, or 0.83 percent, to settle at $114.64 a barrel, having traded from $113.65 to $115.58. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)