NEW YORK May 24 Brent crude futures rose on Thursday after Iran and major powers decided to meet again next month but were unable to produce an agreement on Tehran's disputed nuclear program keeping uncertainty about potential supply disruptions in focus.

Brent July crude rose 99 cents, or 0.94 percent, to settle at $106.55 a barrel having traded from $105.03 to $107.25. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)