NEW YORK, March 27 Brent crude edged lower on Tuesday, slipping a mere 11 cents after tug-of-war trading as market players factored concerns over global supply against the likelihood of a release of U.S. strategic oil reserves to cap rising fuel costs.

Brent May crude fell 11 cents, or 0.09 percent, to settle at $125.54 a barrel, having traded from $124.91 to $126.18. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)