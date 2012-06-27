NEW YORK, June 27 Brent crude futures rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as an oil worker strike in Norway curbing North Sea production and supportive U.S. economic data outweighed concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

Brent August crude edged up 48 cents, or 0.52 percent, to settle at $93.50 a barrel, having traded from $91.70 to $93.95. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)