NEW YORK, March 28 Brent oil futures fell on Wednesday on a sharp rise in crude inventories in the United States and the prospect of a release of U.S. and some European strategic oil reserves.

Brent May crude fell $1.38, or 1.10 percent, to settle at $124.16 a barrel, having traded from $123.53 to $125.18. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)