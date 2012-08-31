VW brand chief sees strenuous year amid struggle over cost-cut plan
BERLIN, Feb 21 Volkswagen brand chief Herbert Diess said 2017 would be a good but strenuous year as the carmaker grapples with putting in place a turnaround plan.
NEW YORK Aug 31 Brent crude rose on Friday and posted 9.19 percent gain for August after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed stood ready to bolster the economy if necessary, and on concerns about North Sea supply and a weaker dollar.
Brent October crude rose $1.92, or 1.70 percent, to settle at $114.57 a barrel. For the month, Brent crude rose $9.65, or 9.19 percent, a second straight monthly rise and the biggest monthly percentage gain since February 2012. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
BERLIN, Feb 21 Volkswagen brand chief Herbert Diess said 2017 would be a good but strenuous year as the carmaker grapples with putting in place a turnaround plan.
LONDON, Feb 21 The head of Britain's biggest trade union Unite said on Tuesday he will seek assurances from the chief executive of PSA Carlos Tavares that it will maintain jobs and keep plants in Britain open during a meeting on Friday.
* Net long Brent contracts hit record high -ICE (Updates with OPEC Sec-Gen; paragraphs 1-5)