UPDATE 9-Oil rises modestly in tight trade, boosted by OPEC hopes
* OPEC may extend or deepen cuts if global supply glut persists
NEW YORK Aug 1 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended gains on Wednesday after a report from the Energy Information Administration showed U.S. crude stocks fell 6.52 million barrels last week, much more than expected, as imports plunged.
Brent September crude was up $1.19 at $106.11 a barrel at 10:39 a.m. EDT (1439 GMT), having traded from $104.06 to $106.35. U.S. September crude was up 85 cents at $88.91 a barrel, having traded from $87.51 to $89.20. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio reported net profit dropped 70.9 percent to 178.3 million reais ($57.8 million) in the quarter that finished in December, compared to a profit of 612.5 million reais a year ago.
CHICAGO, Feb 16 Creditors of Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding, a unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA, have reached an agreement over the distribution of asset sale proceeds, removing a key hurdle for the company to exit bankruptcy.