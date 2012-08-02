NEW YORK Aug 2 Brent and U.S. crude futures turned lower on Thursday in volatile trading that also hit equities and foreign exchange markets reacting first to data showing U.S. jobless claims rose last week and to comments from European Bank President Mario Draghi.

After both contracts initially held gains after the jobless claims report, Brent September crude was down 20 cents at $105.76 a barrel at 8:50 a.m. EDT (1250 GMT), having traded from $105.35 to $107.30. U.S. September crude was down 70 cents at $88.21 a barrel, having traded from $88.01 to $89.63.

(Reporting by Robert Gibbons)