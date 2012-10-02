Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
NEW YORK Oct 2 Brent and U.S. crude futures held losses on Tuesday after the American Petroleum Institute (API) said U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week, but less than expected.
Brent crude was down 84 cents at $111.35 a barrel in post-settlement trading at 4:40 p.m. EDT (2040 GMT), after settling at $111.57. Prices were about 82 cents lower ahead of the API data.
U.S. crude was down 77 cents at $91.71 a barrel, after settling at $91.89. Prices were down 80 cents ahead of the API data. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).