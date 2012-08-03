NEW YORK Aug 3 Brent and U.S. crude futures initially extended gains on Friday after a report showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose 163,000 in July, above expectations that they would be up 100,000.

Brent September crude was up 65 cents at $106.55 a barrel at 8:36 a.m. EDT (1236 GMT), having traded from $105.80 to $107.06. U.S. September crude was up 92 cents at $88.05 a barrel, having traded from $87.23 to $88.41. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)