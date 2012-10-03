UPDATE 2-Nigeria tests waters for possible broad naira devaluation
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
NEW YORK Oct 3 Brent oil futures fell more than $3 and U.S. crude dropped more than $2 on Wednesday, hit by weak economic data from Europe and China along with sharp slides in gasoline and heating oil futures.
Brent was down $3.20 at $108.37 a barrel by 10:13 a.m. EDT (1413 GMT), having fallen as low as $108.22.
U.S. crude was down $2.29 at $89.60, having dropped as low as $89.25. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
QUITO, Feb 20 Ecuador's leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno looked set for victory on Monday in a presidential election, but slow results meant it may take days to know if he will face a runoff with former banker Guillermo Lasso.
PRAGUE, Feb 20 Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Monday he was firing his industry minister, accusing him of getting a poor deal for mobile phone customers.