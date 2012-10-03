UPDATE 2-Nigeria tests waters for possible broad naira devaluation
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. crude futures fell $4.00 in post-settlement trading on Wednesday as disappointing economic data from China and Europe reinforced concerns about slowing growth and curbed demand for oil and pressured prices.
U.S. November crude was down $4.00 at $87.89 a barrel at 2:50 p.m. EDT (2050 GMT), having traded from $87.82 to $91.82.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
QUITO, Feb 20 Ecuador's leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno looked set for victory on Monday in a presidential election, but slow results meant it may take days to know if he will face a runoff with former banker Guillermo Lasso.
PRAGUE, Feb 20 Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Monday he was firing his industry minister, accusing him of getting a poor deal for mobile phone customers.