HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 22 at 9:26 p.m. EST/FEB 23 0226 GMT
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
NEW YORK Oct 4 Brent and U.S. crude futures pared gains slightly on Thursday after the release of minutes from the most recent U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, after inflamed Middle East tensions had helped push prices up more than $3.
Brent crude was up $3.50 at $111.67 a barrel at 2:11 p.m. EDT (1811 GMT), having reached $112. Prices were up $3.65 ahead of the Fed minutes.
U.S. crude was up $3.22 at $91.36, having reached $91.76. Prices were up $3.25 ahead of the Fed news. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)
KODAIKANAL, India, Feb 22 In the early morning darkness, Devendran P. walks up a hill to a solar observatory in India's southern hill town of Kodaikanal, trudging the same path his father and grandfather walked in a century-old family tradition of studying the sun.