NEW YORK Oct 5 Brent and U.S. crude futures pared losses on Friday, with Brent turning higher, in choppy trading after a report on September U.S. nonfarm payrolls showed more jobs added than expected.

Brent crude was unchanged at $112.58 a barrel by 8:38 a.m. EDT (1238 GMT), having traded from $111.48 to $113.05. U.S. crude was down 40 cents at $91.31 a barrel, having traded from $90.49 to $91.71. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)