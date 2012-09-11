NEW YORK, Sept 11 Brent and U.S. crude futures pared gains in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after the American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. crude stocks rose last week, against expectations they would be lower.

Brent crude was up 32 cents at $115.13 a barrel at 4:41 p.m. EDT (2041 GMT). Brent was up 37 cents ahead of the data after settling 59 cents higher. U.S. crude was up 35 cents at $96.89 a barrel. U.S. crude was up 39 cents ahead of the data and had settled 63 cents higher. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)