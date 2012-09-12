NEW YORK, Sept 12 Brent futures pared gains and U.S. oil turned lower on Wednesday in choppy trading after the Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude stocks rose last week, against expectations they would be lower.

Brent crude was up 35 cents at $115.75 a barrel at 10:37 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT), after being up about 45 cents ahead of the data.

U.S. crude was down 10 cents at $97.07 a barrel. It was up about 8 cents ahead of the data.