NEW YORK Aug 16 Brent crude futures edged up and U.S. crude extended gains after data showing U.S. jobless claims rose last week and housing starts fell in July strengthened the euro and weakened the dollar, helping support dollar-denominated oil prices.

Brent September crude was up 27 cents at $116.52 a barrel at 8:45 a.m. EDT (1245 GMT), having traded from $115.86 to $116.66. U.S. September crude rose 46 cents to $94.79 a barrel, having traded between $93.93 and $94.85. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)