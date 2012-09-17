NEW YORK, Sept 17 Brent and U.S. crude futures plunged in volatile trade on Monday as prices retreated after last week's surge on a boost from the U.S. Federal Reserve's launch of a stimulus program designed to support the economy.

Brent November crude was down $3.60 a barrel at $113.06 at 2:05 p.m. EDT (1805 GMT), having fallen more than $5 to $111.60 before bouncing and paring losses. U.S. October crude was down $2.15 at $96.85, having fallen as low as $94.83.

