NEW YORK Oct 17 Brent crude futures fell more and U.S. crude turned lower on Wednesday in choppy trading after a report from the Energy Information Administration showed U.S. crude oil stocks rose last week, more than consensus expectations.

Brent December crude was down 70 cents at $113.30 a barrel at 10:48 a.m. EDT (1448 GMT). It was down about 39 cents ahead of the data. U.S. front-month November crude was down 9 cents at $92 a barrel. Prices were up 45 cents ahead of the EIA report. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)