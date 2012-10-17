UPDATE 9-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
NEW YORK Oct 17 Brent crude futures fell more and U.S. crude turned lower on Wednesday in choppy trading after a report from the Energy Information Administration showed U.S. crude oil stocks rose last week, more than consensus expectations.
Brent December crude was down 70 cents at $113.30 a barrel at 10:48 a.m. EDT (1448 GMT). It was down about 39 cents ahead of the data. U.S. front-month November crude was down 9 cents at $92 a barrel. Prices were up 45 cents ahead of the EIA report. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.
VIENNA, Feb 24 Iran's official stock of enriched uranium has fallen by half after large amounts stuck in pipes have been recategorised as unrecoverable under a process agreed with major powers, the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Friday.