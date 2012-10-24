UPDATE 2-Zimbabwe's Mugabe says he is people's choice for 2018 election
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
NEW YORK Oct 24 Brent crude futures turned lower and U.S. crude extended losses to more than $1 per barrel on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude inventories rose 5.9 million barrels last week, much more than analyst expectations.
Brent crude was down 32 cents at $107.93 a barrel at 10:42 a.m. EDT (1442 GMT), having traded from $107.55 to $109.34. U.S. crude was down $1 at $85.67, having traded from $85.41 to $87.47. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.
HARARE, Feb 19 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was quoted as saying on Sunday that his ZANU-PF party and the people saw no viable successor to him for general elections in 2018.