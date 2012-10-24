NEW YORK Oct 24 Brent crude futures turned lower and U.S. crude extended losses to more than $1 per barrel on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude inventories rose 5.9 million barrels last week, much more than analyst expectations.

Brent crude was down 32 cents at $107.93 a barrel at 10:42 a.m. EDT (1442 GMT), having traded from $107.55 to $109.34. U.S. crude was down $1 at $85.67, having traded from $85.41 to $87.47. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)