NEW YORK Oct 25 Brent and U.S. crude futures mostly held earlier gains on Thursday after separate reports showed U.S. initial jobless claims fell last week, but from a revised higher figure the previous week, while durable goods orders rose more than expected.

Brent crude was up 80 cents at $108.65 a barrel at 8:41 a.m. EDT (1241 GMT), having traded from $107.59 to $109.28. U.S. crude was up 75 cents at $86.48, having traded from $85.62 to $86.75. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)