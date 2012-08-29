UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
NEW YORK, Aug 29 U.S. crude futures fell more and Brent crude seesawed near flat on Wednesday in choppy trade after a report from the Energy Information Administration showed crude stocks rose last week in the United States, against expectations they would be down. U.S. October crude was down 87 cents at $95.46 a barrel at 10:40 a.m. EDT (1440 GMT), having traded from $95.13 to $96.37. Brent October crude was up 6 cents at $112.64 a barrel, having traded from $111.50 to $113.30. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.