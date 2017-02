NEW YORK Nov 29 U.S. crude futures rose $2 on Thursday, after three straight lower settlements, on optimism that a U.S. budget deal can be reached and concerns about oil supply disruptions over increasing tensions in the Middle East.

U.S. January crude futures were up $1.92 at $88.41 a barrel at 9:30 a.m. EST (1430 GMT), after gaining $2 to reach $89.49. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Grant McCool)