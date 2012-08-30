Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
NEW YORK Aug 30 Brent crude futures pared gains slightly on Thursday, while U.S. crude initially seesawed, then slipped, after separate reports showed jobless claims were unchanged last week in the United States and personal spending and income rose in July.
Brent crude was up 68 cents at $113.22 a barrel at 8:42 a.m. EDT (1242 GMT), having traded from $112.32 to $113.44. U.S. crude was down 18 cents at $95.31 a barrel, having traded from $94.91 to $95.60. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.