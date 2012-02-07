Oil and gas producer Apache posts smaller loss
Feb 23 U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it recorded nearly $6 billion in asset impairment charges.
NEW YORK Feb 7 U.S. crude futures recovered and rose $1 on Tuesday, as Brent briefly turned lower, after the spread between the two oil contracts had risen above $20 a barrel and Brent's relative strength indicator reached 70, an overbought indication.
U.S. March crude was up 80 cents at $97.71 a barrel by 10:36 a.m. EST (1536 GMT), having traded from $95.84 to $98. Brent March crude was up 17 cents at $116.10, after trading from $115.60 to $117.10. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)
Feb 23 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp on Thursday posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it took huge charges to write down the value of some oil and gas assets.
