NEW YORK Feb 7 U.S. crude futures recovered and rose $1 on Tuesday, as Brent briefly turned lower, after the spread between the two oil contracts had risen above $20 a barrel and Brent's relative strength indicator reached 70, an overbought indication.

U.S. March crude was up 80 cents at $97.71 a barrel by 10:36 a.m. EST (1536 GMT), having traded from $95.84 to $98. Brent March crude was up 17 cents at $116.10, after trading from $115.60 to $117.10. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)