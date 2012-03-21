NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. crude futures rose more than $1 on Wednesday after a government report showed crude stocks fell in the United States last week, against expectations inventories would be up.

U.S. crude for May delivery was up $1.43 at $107.50 a barrel at 11:37 a.m. EDT (1537 GMT), having traded from $106.06 to $107.53. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)