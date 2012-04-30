NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. crude futures fell $1 on Monday as concerns about demand for petroleum were fueled by data showing Spain's economy slipped into recession in the first quarter. A stronger dollar index also weighed on oil prices.

U.S. June crude fell 99 cents to $103.94 a barrel by 9:19 a.m. EDT (1319 GMT), having traded from $103.88 to $105.04, stalling below the $105.15 50-day moving average. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)