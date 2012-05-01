NEW YORK May 1 U.S. crude futures turned higher and Brent pared losses on Tuesday after an Institute for Supply Management (ISM) report showed its gauge of U.S. manufacturing rose more than expected in April and its manufacturing employment index also increased.

U.S. June crude rose 54 cents to $105.41 a barrel by 10:26 a.m. EDT (1426 GMT), having traded from $104.39 to $105.45 and moving above the 50-day moving average of $105.21.

Brent crude was down 13 cents at $119.34, having traded from $118.80 to $119.75. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)