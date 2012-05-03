UPDATE 6-Oil prices fall as U.S. crude inventories rise further
* LBBW cuts year-end Brent price forecast by $5 to $55/bbl (Adds further OPEC compliance news, updates prices)
NEW YORK May 3 Brent and U.S. crude futures initially pared losses on Thursday after a government report showed initial jobless claims in the United States fell more than expected last week, but from an upwardly revised level from the previous period.
Brent June crude was down 45 cents at $117.75 a barrel at 8:35 a.m. EDT (1235 GMT), the level it was at prior to the report, and having traded from $117.55 to $118.45. U.S. June crude was down 17 cents at $105.05 a barrel, after being 20 cents lower ahead of the report, and having traded from $104.66 to $105.42. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
* LBBW cuts year-end Brent price forecast by $5 to $55/bbl (Adds further OPEC compliance news, updates prices)
LONDON, Feb 24 Bond market jitters spilled over into stocks on Friday, pulling European indexes lower for a third straight session, and the dollar was poised for a weekly loss as "Trumpflation" trades lost momentum.
LONDON, Feb 24 OPEC has so far surprised the market by showing record compliance with oil-output curbs and could do so further in coming months as the biggest laggards - the United Arab Emirates and Iraq - pledge to catch up quickly with their targets.