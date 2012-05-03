UPDATE 6-Oil prices fall as U.S. crude inventories rise further
* LBBW cuts year-end Brent price forecast by $5 to $55/bbl (Adds further OPEC compliance news, updates prices)
NEW YORK May 3 U.S. crude fell $1 on Thursday after briefly paring losses after a report showed a drop in initial jobless claims, as concerns about slowing global economic growth and rising inventories continued to weigh on oil prices.
U.S. June crude was down 95 cents at $104.27 a barrel at 9:18 a.m. EDT (1318 GMT), having traded from $104.15 to $105.42. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
* LBBW cuts year-end Brent price forecast by $5 to $55/bbl (Adds further OPEC compliance news, updates prices)
LONDON, Feb 24 Bond market jitters spilled over into stocks on Friday, pulling European indexes lower for a third straight session, and the dollar was poised for a weekly loss as "Trumpflation" trades lost momentum.
LONDON, Feb 24 OPEC has so far surprised the market by showing record compliance with oil-output curbs and could do so further in coming months as the biggest laggards - the United Arab Emirates and Iraq - pledge to catch up quickly with their targets.