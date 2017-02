NEW YORK May 4 Brent crude futures Friday fell below the 200-day moving average for the first time since early February as weak U.S. jobs data fueled worries about slowing economies.

Brent June crude was down $2.58 at $113.50 a barrel at 10:11 a.m. EDT (1411 GMT), below the 200-day moving average of $113.67, having traded from $113.32 to $116.29. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)