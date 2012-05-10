NEW YORK May 10 Brent and U.S. crude futures added to modest gains on Thursday after reports showed new U.S. jobless claims fell slightly last week, and the U.S. trade gap widened more than expected in March.

Brent June crude was up 40 cents at $113.60 a barrel at 8:41 a.m. EDT (1241 GMT), having traded from $112.57 to $113.64. U.S. June crude was up 85 cents at $97.66, having traded from $96.08 to $97.69. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons. Editing by Bernadette Baum)