UPDATE 3-EDF targets positive cash flow ahead of French, UK nuclear projects
* Shares down two pct in afternoon trade (Adds CEO comment on 2017-18 outlook, stock price)
NEW YORK May 10 Brent and U.S. crude futures added to modest gains on Thursday after reports showed new U.S. jobless claims fell slightly last week, and the U.S. trade gap widened more than expected in March.
Brent June crude was up 40 cents at $113.60 a barrel at 8:41 a.m. EDT (1241 GMT), having traded from $112.57 to $113.64. U.S. June crude was up 85 cents at $97.66, having traded from $96.08 to $97.69. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons. Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Shares down two pct in afternoon trade (Adds CEO comment on 2017-18 outlook, stock price)
* Both crude benchmarks in middle of $5 trading ranges (Updates prices in paragraph 2)
* Project could provide 7 pct of UK's energy (Updates with details, govt, Toshiba, union comment)