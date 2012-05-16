NEW YORK May 16 Brent and U.S. crude futures pared losses Wednesday after a U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed crude stocks rose last week, more than forecast but much less than a larger build previously reported by the industry.

Brent June crude was down 24 cents at $112 a barrel at 10:37 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT), having traded from $110.41 to $112.03. U.S. June crude was down 20 cents at $93.78, having traded from $91.81 to $93.88. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)