GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on Trump policy bets; S&P breaks $20 trillion
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market close, oil settlement prices)
NEW YORK May 16 U.S. crude futures briefly turned higher and Brent oil pared losses in choppy trading on Wednesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude stocks rose last week, more than forecast but much less than a build reported by the industry.
U.S. June crude was down 20 cents at $93.78 a barrel at 10:52 a.m. EDT (1452 GMT), having traded from $91.81 to $94.16.
Brent June crude was down 40 cents at $111.84, having traded from $110.41 to $112.10. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market close, oil settlement prices)
Feb 13 The evacuation of nearly 200,000 people living down river from the tallest dam in the United States remains in effect but officials are working on a plan to allow the residents to return to their homes, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told a news conference on Monday.
* OPEC delivered 93 percent of pledged output curbs in January