NEW YORK May 17 Brent crude futures initially fell more and U.S. crude pared gains on Thursday in choppy trading after a report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve said its index of business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region fell in May.

Brent July crude was down 50 cents at $109.25 a barrel at 10:08 a.m. EDT (1408 GMT), having traded from $108.78 to $110.15. U.S. June crude was up 48 cents at $93.29, having traded from $92.65 to $93.88. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)