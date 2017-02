NEW YORK May 17 Brent July crude futures extended losses to more than $2 on Thursday as concerns about Greece and the wider euro zone continued to pressure oil and equities, while weak U.S. economic data added to the bearish sentiment.

Brent July crude was down $2.33 at $107.42 a barrel, at 12:20 p.m. EDT (1620 GMT), having fallen to $107.26, the low for the year, after trading as high as $110.15. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)