NEW YORK, May 23 Brent and U.S. crude futures briefly pared losses on Wednesday and then resumed their fall after Energy Information Administration data showed U.S. crude stocks rose less than expected last week, while gasoline stocks fell sharply.

Brent July crude was down $2.25 at $106.16 a barrel at 10:42 a.m. EDT (1442 GMT), having traded from $105.92 to $108.16. U.S. July crude fell $1.53 to $90.32, having traded from $90.21 to $91.72.

(Reporting by Robert Gibbons)