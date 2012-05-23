NEW YORK May 23 U.S. crude futures fell $2 on Wednesday and dropped below $90 a barrel for the first time since Nov. 1, as easing concerns about Iran's nuclear dispute with the West and increasing worries about global economic growth pushed oil lower.

U.S. July crude was down $1.78 at $90.07 a barrel at 12:12 p.m. EDT (1612 GMT), having dropped as much as $2.01 to $89.84 after trading as high as $91.72 intraday. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)