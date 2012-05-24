NEW YORK May 24 Brent and U.S. crude futures initially pared gains on Thursday in choppy trading after reports showed U.S. jobless claims fell last week, but only from a revised higher reading for the prior week, and durable goods orders rose less than expected in April.

Brent July crude was up 48 cents to $106.04 a barrel by 8:39 a.m. EDT (1239 GMT), having traded from $105.03 to $106.68. U.S. July crude was up 76 cents at $90.66 a barrel, having traded from $89.81 to $91.07. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)