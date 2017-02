NEW YORK May 29 Brent and U.S. crude turned lower on Tuesday as the euro weakened in the face of Spain's debt problems.

Brent July crude was down 87 cents at $106.24 a barrel at 11:49 a.m. EDT (1549 GMT), having traded from $106.06 to $107.95. U.S. July crude was down 27 cents at $90.59, having traded from $90.37 to $92.21. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)