NEW YORK May 31 Brent and U.S. crude futures fell more than $1 on Thursday as reports pointing to stalling U.S. economic growth weighed on equities and oil prices.

Brent July crude was down $1.30 at $102.17 a barrel at 9:58 a.m. EDT (1358 GMT), having traded from $102.07 to $104.16. U.S. July crude was down $1.10 at $86.72 a barrel, having traded from $86.68 to $88.28. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)