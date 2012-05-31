UPDATE 2-Anglo American aims to resume dividend, no longer a forced seller
* Aims to keep around 30 central assets (Adds detail, background, updates shares)
NEW YORK May 31 Brent and U.S. crude futures fell more than $1 on Thursday as reports pointing to stalling U.S. economic growth weighed on equities and oil prices.
Brent July crude was down $1.30 at $102.17 a barrel at 9:58 a.m. EDT (1358 GMT), having traded from $102.07 to $104.16. U.S. July crude was down $1.10 at $86.72 a barrel, having traded from $86.68 to $88.28. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)
BEIJING, Feb 21 China's suspension of imports of North Korean coal shows it is sincere about implementing U.N. Security Council resolutions punishing North Korea over its nuclear weapons and missile programmes, it said on Tuesday.
LISBON, Feb 21 Galp Energia on Tuesday cut its spending plan for the next five years by a fifth and trimmed its oil production growth forecast, but raised its earnings outlook after producing stronger than expected earnings for 2016.