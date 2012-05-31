NEW YORK May 31 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a higher-than-expected rise in domestic crude stocks for last week, with oil prices already under pressure from weak economic data.

Brent July crude was down $1.70 at $101.77 a barrel at 11:06 a.m. EDT (1506 GMT), having traded from $101.67 to $104.16. U.S. July crude was down $1.52 at $86.30, having traded from $86.28 to $88.28. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)