UPDATE 2-Anglo American aims to resume dividend, no longer a forced seller
* Aims to keep around 30 central assets (Adds detail, background, updates shares)
NEW YORK May 31 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a higher-than-expected rise in domestic crude stocks for last week, with oil prices already under pressure from weak economic data.
Brent July crude was down $1.70 at $101.77 a barrel at 11:06 a.m. EDT (1506 GMT), having traded from $101.67 to $104.16. U.S. July crude was down $1.52 at $86.30, having traded from $86.28 to $88.28. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
BEIJING, Feb 21 China's suspension of imports of North Korean coal shows it is sincere about implementing U.N. Security Council resolutions punishing North Korea over its nuclear weapons and missile programmes, it said on Tuesday.
LISBON, Feb 21 Galp Energia on Tuesday cut its spending plan for the next five years by a fifth and trimmed its oil production growth forecast, but raised its earnings outlook after producing stronger than expected earnings for 2016.