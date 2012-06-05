UPDATE 2-Oil rises, but U.S. drilling drags on prices
* Sustained rally difficult, analyst says (Updates prices, adds comment)
NEW YORK, June 5 Brent and U.S. crude futures turned higher in choppy trading on Tuesday as a drop earlier in the session failed to take out multimonth lows posted the previous day, and with the market looking to consolidate after posting five straight weekly losses.
Brent July crude was up 25 cents at $99.10 a barrel at 8:54 a.m. EDT (1254 GMT), having traded from $97.68 to $99.63. U.S. July crude was up 42 cents at $84.40, having traded from $83.31 to $84.92.
