NEW YORK, June 7 Brent and U.S. crude futures
held gains on Thursday after a government report showed initial
jobless claims fell last week, in line with expectations, but
from a revised higher level from the previous week.
Oil prices got an early lift by an unexpected interest rate
cut by China's central bank.
Brent July crude was up 90 cents at $101.54 a barrel
at 8:39 a.m. EDT (1239 GMT), having traded from $99.62 to
$102.21. U.S. July crude was up $1.10 at $86.12, having
traded from $84.51 to $86.60.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons)