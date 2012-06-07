NEW YORK, June 7 Brent crude futures turned lower on Thursday after comments and prepared remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed investors hoping for more stimulus measures.

Brent July crude was down 40 cents at $100.24 a barrel at 11:21 a.m. EDT (1521 GMT), having traded from $99.62 to $102.45. U.S. July crude was down 20 cents at $84.82, having traded from $84.51 to $87.03. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)