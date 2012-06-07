UPDATE 5-Oil falls as OPEC compliance report underwhelms
* ABN Amro reduces Brent price forecast for H1 2017 to $50/bl (Recasts, updates prices)
NEW YORK, June 7 Brent crude futures turned lower on Thursday after comments and prepared remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed investors hoping for more stimulus measures.
Brent July crude was down 40 cents at $100.24 a barrel at 11:21 a.m. EDT (1521 GMT), having traded from $99.62 to $102.45. U.S. July crude was down 20 cents at $84.82, having traded from $84.51 to $87.03. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
LAGOS, Feb 13 Dangote Group, controlled by Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote, plans to launch a rice mill with a farm scheme in Nigeria to tap growing demand for paddy in Africa's biggest economy, the company said on Monday.
BRASILIA, Feb 13 Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Monday that he would not interfere in the country's biggest corruption investigation and denied that he had made a close aide a cabinet minister to shield him against prosecution.